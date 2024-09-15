Granada Gold Mine (CVE:GGM) Stock Price Down 20%

Granada Gold Mine Inc. (CVE:GGM – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 20% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 155,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 88,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Granada Gold Mine Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$4.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.03.

Granada Gold Mine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Granada Gold Mine Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Granada gold property, which owns 14.73 square kilometers of land in a combination of mining leases and claims located in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Granada Gold Mine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granada Gold Mine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.