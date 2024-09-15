Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 254,100 shares, an increase of 171.5% from the August 15th total of 93,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 675,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Green Thumb Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Green Thumb Industries Stock Performance

GTBIF stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $10.33. 125,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,803. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.95. Green Thumb Industries has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $16.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.06 and a beta of 1.39.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Green Thumb Industries had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $280.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.01 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Green Thumb Industries will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Green Thumb Industries Company Profile

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods. The company offers cannabis flower; processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

