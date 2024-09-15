Grin Tops 24-Hour Volume of $73,246.76 (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 14th. Grin has a total market capitalization of $2.80 million and $73,246.76 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Grin has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. One Grin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0285 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,242.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $329.04 or 0.00546193 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00009465 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.84 or 0.00109288 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.58 or 0.00283151 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00030893 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00033704 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.64 or 0.00080742 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

