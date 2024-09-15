Ground Rents Income Fund PLC (LON:GRIO) Insider Sells £11,255.77 in Stock

Ground Rents Income Fund PLC (LON:GRIO – Get Free Report) insider Barry Gilbertson sold 38,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.38), for a total value of £11,255.77 ($14,719.20).

Barry Gilbertson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 10th, Barry Gilbertson bought 38,813 shares of Ground Rents Income Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of £10,091.38 ($13,196.52).

Ground Rents Income Fund Price Performance

GRIO stock opened at GBX 25.60 ($0.33) on Friday. Ground Rents Income Fund PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 25.05 ($0.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 38.94 ($0.51). The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.04. The stock has a market cap of £24.49 million, a P/E ratio of -320.00 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 28.17 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 29.44.

Ground Rents Income Fund Company Profile

Ground Rents Income Fund PLC is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Braemar Estates (Residential) Ltd, Asset Management Arm. The firm invest in long dated United Kingdom ground rents. It acquire a portfolio of freeholds and head leases, offering the potential for income generation from ground rents, that is both secure and hedged against inflation, and the potential for capital growth from active asset management.

