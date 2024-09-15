Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on GPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $445.00 to $435.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Thursday. They set an equal weight rating and a $394.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $367.80.

Group 1 Automotive Price Performance

GPI opened at $364.39 on Thursday. Group 1 Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $228.84 and a fifty-two week high of $379.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $340.13 and a 200 day moving average of $307.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.33.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $9.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.36 by $0.44. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $11.73 EPS. Group 1 Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will post 39.26 EPS for the current year.

Group 1 Automotive Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is 4.44%.

Insider Activity at Group 1 Automotive

In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.99, for a total value of $421,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,419,344.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Group 1 Automotive

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,923,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 639,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,004,000 after buying an additional 115,143 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $24,562,000. Woodson Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 114.6% during the 1st quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 142,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,643,000 after acquiring an additional 76,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $21,296,000. Institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

