Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG) Shares Down 2.4%

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.05 and last traded at $18.05. Approximately 398,929 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 377,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.49.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Hamilton Insurance Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on Hamilton Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Hamilton Insurance Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.29.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.96.

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.29. Hamilton Insurance Group had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The firm had revenue of $587.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Hamilton Insurance Group in the first quarter worth about $462,000. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,314,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $748,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,473,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Hamilton Insurance Group by 25.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 41,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty.

