Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Decreases Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lowered its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,727 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $286.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $293.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.58. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $224.69 and a 1-year high of $313.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $70.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.17.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.34 by $0.07. FedEx had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $22.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 32.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FDX. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $327.00 price objective (up from $303.00) on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on FedEx from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on FedEx from $316.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FedEx from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total transaction of $4,714,624.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,884 shares in the company, valued at $17,634,640.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 2,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total transaction of $747,115.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,345,646.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total value of $4,714,624.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,634,640.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,944 shares of company stock worth $9,882,355. 8.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

