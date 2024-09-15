Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $813,000 Holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management cut its position in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,023 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Integer were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Integer by 3,688.9% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Integer by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Integer in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integer in the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integer during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Integer alerts:

Integer Stock Up 0.5 %

ITGR stock opened at $126.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 43.87, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.09. Integer Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $69.40 and a 1 year high of $131.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $436.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.00 million. Integer had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Co. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITGR has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Integer in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Integer in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Integer from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.86.

View Our Latest Report on ITGR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 11,960 shares of Integer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.66, for a total value of $1,431,133.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,824.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Integer Profile

(Free Report)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.