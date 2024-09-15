Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 1,073 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lowered its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Southland Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 21.8% in the first quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 8.0% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 24,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.9% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,536,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 13.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $48.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.42. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

