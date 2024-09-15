Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 54 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management reduced its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Williams Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the second quarter valued at $9,189,000. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 10.6% in the second quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 140.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 8.9% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 19.5% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.03, for a total value of $2,349,490.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,546,684.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,259 shares of company stock worth $6,635,492. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Stock Up 1.5 %

McKesson stock opened at $518.81 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $417.65 and a 52 week high of $637.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $567.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $557.52. The stock has a market cap of $67.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.44.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.67. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 242.57% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $79.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 32.11 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on McKesson from $540.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on McKesson from $656.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on McKesson from $590.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Leerink Partners reduced their price target on McKesson from $670.00 to $665.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on McKesson from $596.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $620.93.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on McKesson

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.