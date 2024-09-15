Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 793 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 0.6% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brio Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 533.5% during the fourth quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 42,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,105,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after buying an additional 4,355 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of VTI opened at $277.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $415.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $202.44 and a twelve month high of $279.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $271.23 and a 200 day moving average of $263.20.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.