HashAI Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $45.59 Million (HASHAI)

HashAI (HASHAI) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 14th. In the last week, HashAI has traded 19.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. HashAI has a total market capitalization of $45.59 million and $260,889.48 worth of HashAI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HashAI token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HashAI Token Profile

HashAI’s genesis date was April 1st, 2024. HashAI’s total supply is 89,719,785,186 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,564,818,695 tokens. The official website for HashAI is hashai.co.uk. HashAI’s official Twitter account is @officialhashai.

HashAI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HashAI (HASHAI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. HashAI has a current supply of 89,719,785,186 with 84,564,818,695 in circulation. The last known price of HashAI is 0.00051235 USD and is up 18.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $400,629.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hashai.co.uk.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashAI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HashAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

