Henderson Diversified Income (LON:HDIV) Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Henderson Diversified Income (LON:HDIV – Get Free Report) traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 16.87 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 16.87 ($0.22). 66,376 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 355,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.73 ($0.22).

The firm has a market capitalization of £31.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -428.25 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 30.74 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 28.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06.

Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc engages in the investment business. Its investment portfolio primarily includes high yield and investment bonds, asset backed securities, preference stocks, and secured loans. The company was founded in 1930 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

