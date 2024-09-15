Herald Investment Management Ltd Invests $2.73 Million in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

Herald Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 75,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.20% of PDF Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 769,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,737,000 after purchasing an additional 253,393 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,089,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,302,000 after buying an additional 160,441 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,287,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,372,000 after buying an additional 141,752 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 20.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 562,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,934,000 after acquiring an additional 97,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in PDF Solutions by 13.9% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 743,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,053,000 after acquiring an additional 90,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDFS opened at $29.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 587.00 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.32. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.12 and a 52-week high of $39.70.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $41.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.60 million. PDF Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 1.67%. On average, equities analysts forecast that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

