Herald Investment Management Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW)

Herald Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd owned about 1.23% of Aviat Networks worth $4,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aviat Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Aviat Networks by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Aviat Networks by 309.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,934 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 4,486 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $400,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 26.2% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 10,654 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AVNW shares. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Friday. B. Riley decreased their price target on Aviat Networks from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

AVNW opened at $21.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $268.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.81. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $38.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.80.

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking and wireless access networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers, switches, and trunking; and private LTE, virtual fiber, and element management products; and hosted software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

