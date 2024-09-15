Herald Investment Management Ltd Trims Position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Herald Investment Management Ltd lowered its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 183,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Fabrinet comprises 7.4% of Herald Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Herald Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $44,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fabrinet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,493,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,200,000 after buying an additional 26,963 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 17.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the second quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 89.1% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 134,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,929,000 after acquiring an additional 63,398 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.
Fabrinet Stock Performance
FN stock opened at $230.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $230.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.77. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $148.30 and a 52-week high of $278.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 0.96.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $171.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Fabrinet in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Fabrinet from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Fabrinet from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.00.
Insider Transactions at Fabrinet
In related news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 8,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.26, for a total transaction of $1,914,059.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,426.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,223,690. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 8,690 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.26, for a total value of $1,914,059.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,835,426.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,728 shares of company stock valued at $11,645,062 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Fabrinet Profile
Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.
