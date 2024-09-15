Herald Investment Management Ltd Trims Position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Herald Investment Management Ltd lowered its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 183,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Fabrinet comprises 7.4% of Herald Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Herald Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $44,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fabrinet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,493,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,200,000 after buying an additional 26,963 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 17.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the second quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 89.1% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 134,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,929,000 after acquiring an additional 63,398 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

FN stock opened at $230.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $230.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.77. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $148.30 and a 52-week high of $278.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 0.96.

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.35. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $753.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $171.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Fabrinet in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Fabrinet from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Fabrinet from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.00.

In related news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 8,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.26, for a total transaction of $1,914,059.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,426.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,223,690. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 8,690 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.26, for a total value of $1,914,059.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,835,426.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,728 shares of company stock valued at $11,645,062 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

