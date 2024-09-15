High Tide (HIT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

High Tide (CVE:HIT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, September 16th. Analysts expect High Tide to post earnings of C($0.03) per share for the quarter.

High Tide Stock Performance

CVE HIT opened at C$0.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.06. High Tide has a one year low of C$0.01 and a one year high of C$0.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of High Tide to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

