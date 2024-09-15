Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) PT Raised to $32.00

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HIW. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.29.

Shares of NYSE HIW opened at $32.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Highwoods Properties has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $32.88.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $204.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.06 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 18.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Highwoods Properties will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.93%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIW. PGGM Investments increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 77.9% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,629,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,730 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,614,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,176 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter worth $24,306,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,172,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,813,000 after buying an additional 545,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 402.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 485,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,140,000 after buying an additional 388,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

