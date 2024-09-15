Hilton Small-MidCap Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:SMCO) Short Interest Up 500.0% in August

Hilton Small-MidCap Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:SMCO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the August 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Hilton Small-MidCap Opportunity ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:SMCO traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.15. The company had a trading volume of 318 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,884. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.58. The company has a market capitalization of $74.87 million, a PE ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.04. Hilton Small-MidCap Opportunity ETF has a 52 week low of $20.12 and a 52 week high of $25.10.

Get Hilton Small-MidCap Opportunity ETF alerts:

About Hilton Small-MidCap Opportunity ETF

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The Hilton Small-MidCap Opportunity ETF (SMCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that focuses on generating returns while minimizing risk through its proprietary Small & Mid Cap Opportunities investment process (SMCO), which attempts to identify undervalued US stocks in the small- and mid-cap space.

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Small-MidCap Opportunity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Small-MidCap Opportunity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.