Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This is a positive change from Himalaya Shipping’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Himalaya Shipping Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of HSHP stock opened at $7.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.77 and a 200 day moving average of $8.16. Himalaya Shipping has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $9.76.

Himalaya Shipping (NYSE:HSHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DNB Markets cut Himalaya Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

Himalaya Shipping Company Profile

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company operates a fleet of vessels. It serves major commodity trading, commodity and energy transition, and multi-modal transport companies. Himalaya Shipping Ltd. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

