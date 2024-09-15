Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Stock Position Lowered by Nia Impact Advisors LLC

Nia Impact Advisors LLC decreased its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,747 shares during the period. Hologic comprises about 1.4% of Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $3,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hologic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 24.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 81.1% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HOLX opened at $81.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of 41.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $64.02 and a one year high of $84.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.84.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 9,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $718,600.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,615,024. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hologic news, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 9,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $718,600.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,615,024. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandon Schnittker sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total transaction of $39,560.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,415.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,280 shares of company stock worth $1,469,973 over the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.60.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

