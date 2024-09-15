Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,133,956 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,298 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Honeywell International worth $242,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Honeywell International by 22.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,587,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,967,880,000 after buying an additional 1,746,759 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,451,134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,352,867,000 after purchasing an additional 17,591 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 6.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,402,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $698,312,000 after purchasing an additional 212,327 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 8.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,698,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $553,880,000 after purchasing an additional 202,358 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.3% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,361,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $484,655,000 after purchasing an additional 117,940 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON stock opened at $204.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $132.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $220.79.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HON has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Daiwa America raised Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Honeywell International

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Stories

