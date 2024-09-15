HPQ Silicon Inc. (CVE:HPQ) Director Noëlle Drapeau Sells 35,000 Shares

HPQ Silicon Inc. (CVE:HPQ – Get Free Report) Director Noëlle Drapeau sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.39, for a total transaction of C$13,650.00.

Noëlle Drapeau also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 13th, Noëlle Drapeau sold 1,500 shares of HPQ Silicon stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.34, for a total value of C$510.00.

On Thursday, August 8th, Noëlle Drapeau sold 20,000 shares of HPQ Silicon stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.32, for a total value of C$6,400.00.

On Wednesday, July 24th, Noëlle Drapeau sold 30,000 shares of HPQ Silicon stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.32, for a total value of C$9,450.00.

On Thursday, July 18th, Noëlle Drapeau sold 20,000 shares of HPQ Silicon stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.32, for a total value of C$6,300.00.

HPQ Silicon Price Performance

HPQ Silicon stock opened at C$0.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$140.88 million, a PE ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 2.16. HPQ Silicon Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.17 and a 52 week high of C$0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.30.

HPQ Silicon Company Profile

HPQ Silicon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides silica and silicon-based solutions in Canada. It is also developing a portfolio of silicon and silica products primarily for battery and electric vehicle manufacturers, and hydrogen applications; and carbon particles for capacitor applications.

