ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Acquires 9,703 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 13.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 80,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,703 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up 2.8% of ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $4,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 63,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after buying an additional 6,348 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $58.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.91. The company has a market cap of $34.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $51.38 and a 1-year high of $58.88.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.