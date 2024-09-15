ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 70.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,409 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $164,899,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 579.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,588,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,103 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,395,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $66,489,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,679,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,468,000 after purchasing an additional 360,761 shares during the period.

Shares of VYM stock opened at $126.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $127.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.06.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

