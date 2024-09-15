ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 66.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,001 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $569.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $397.76 and a 1-year high of $609.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $564.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $544.53.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

