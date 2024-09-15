ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 72.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,934 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.5% in the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 56.1% during the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $93.40 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $65.53 and a 52 week high of $97.22. The company has a market cap of $48.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.06.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

