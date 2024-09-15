ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Has $159,000 Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 77.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 917 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,082 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines by 164.0% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.60.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM stock opened at $214.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $192.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.39. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.87 and a fifty-two week high of $216.09.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.65%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

