ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,160 Shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 566.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 3,484.7% in the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000.

Shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF stock opened at $26.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.96 and a 200-day moving average of $25.81. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $20.80 and a 52-week high of $27.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.03.

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

