ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,081 shares during the quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 58.4% in the first quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI opened at $277.22 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $202.44 and a 1-year high of $279.21. The company has a market capitalization of $415.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.20.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

