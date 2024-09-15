ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Sells 13,520 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 79.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,520 shares during the quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BSV stock opened at $78.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.82 and a 200 day moving average of $76.89. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.61 and a 52 week high of $78.82.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

