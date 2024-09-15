ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Sets New 12-Month High at $167.93

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $167.93 and last traded at $167.90, with a volume of 15770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $165.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ICFI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of ICF International from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. William Blair upgraded ICF International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ICF International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.75.

Get ICF International alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ICF International

ICF International Stock Up 1.5 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11 and a beta of 0.61.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.20. ICF International had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $512.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. ICF International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that ICF International, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

ICF International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. ICF International’s payout ratio is presently 11.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ICF International

In other news, CEO John Wasson sold 3,000 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total value of $405,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,045 shares in the company, valued at $2,572,789.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Anne F. Choate sold 1,481 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.89, for a total value of $198,291.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,663.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John Wasson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total transaction of $405,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,572,789.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,766 shares of company stock worth $1,444,534 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ICF International

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICFI. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in ICF International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ICF International during the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in ICF International in the second quarter worth $301,000. Torray Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ICF International by 8.7% in the second quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in ICF International by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICF International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.