Ignition (FBTC) Price Up 8.9% Over Last Week

Ignition (FBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. During the last seven days, Ignition has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar. One Ignition token can now be purchased for about $59,721.81 or 0.99549855 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ignition has a market cap of $23.83 million and approximately $10,284.82 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ignition Token Profile

Ignition was first traded on July 11th, 2024. Ignition’s total supply is 1,169 tokens and its circulating supply is 399 tokens. The official website for Ignition is fbtc.com. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @fbtc_official.

Buying and Selling Ignition

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition (FBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ignition has a current supply of 1,169.30833713. The last known price of Ignition is 59,943.50472943 USD and is down -0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $16,030.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fbtc.com/.”

