Ignition (FBTC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $74,262.10

Ignition (FBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One Ignition token can now be bought for approximately $60,046.06 or 1.00110945 BTC on major exchanges. Ignition has a market cap of $23.96 million and $74,262.10 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ignition has traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000082 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $156.53 or 0.00260970 BTC.

Ignition’s genesis date was July 11th, 2024. Ignition’s total supply is 1,169 tokens and its circulating supply is 399 tokens. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @fbtc_official. Ignition’s official website is fbtc.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition (FBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ignition has a current supply of 1,169.29744743. The last known price of Ignition is 60,106.28165393 USD and is up 3.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $93,883.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fbtc.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

