Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IMVT shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Immunovant from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Immunovant in a report on Monday, September 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Immunovant from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Immunovant from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Get Immunovant alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Immunovant

Immunovant Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of Immunovant stock opened at $29.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.62 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.54. Immunovant has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $45.58.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.07). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Immunovant will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Immunovant news, CTO Jay S. Stout sold 2,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $78,088.88. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 144,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,023,145.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 4,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $129,609.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,032,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,960,641.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jay S. Stout sold 2,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $78,088.88. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 144,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,023,145.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,475 shares of company stock valued at $904,638 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMVT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Immunovant by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 437,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,414,000 after purchasing an additional 49,840 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Immunovant by 141.7% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 29,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 17,046 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Immunovant by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 440,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,542,000 after buying an additional 113,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Turn Management LLC acquired a new stake in Immunovant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,608,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

About Immunovant

(Get Free Report

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.