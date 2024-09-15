Informa (OTCMKTS:IFPJF) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFPJF – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.97 and last traded at $10.97. Approximately 46 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.05.
Informa Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.40.
About Informa
Informa plc operates as an international events, digital services, and academic research company in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Connect, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segment delivers digital content, and live events and on-demand experiences for professionals through in-person, live, and online platforms that enables businesses and professionals to meet, network, discuss, and learn.
