Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Trading Up 7.2%

Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 7.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $38.24 and last traded at $38.18. Approximately 64,870 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 239,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NGVT has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ingevity from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Ingevity from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Ingevity from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, CJS Securities raised shares of Ingevity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

Get Ingevity alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on NGVT

Ingevity Trading Up 8.3 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 1.62.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $390.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.58 million. Ingevity had a positive return on equity of 19.59% and a negative net margin of 27.85%. The business’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ingevity Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingevity

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingevity by 809.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Ingevity in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 40,750.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 101.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingevity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.