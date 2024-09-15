Insider Buying: Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) Director Buys 340 Shares of Stock

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) Director David Richard Gaboury bought 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.70 per share, with a total value of $24,718.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,958. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Limbach Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LMB opened at $71.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.33 million, a P/E ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.67 and its 200 day moving average is $53.46. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.76 and a 1 year high of $73.37.
Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $122.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.50 million. Limbach had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 21.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Limbach from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.
Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. It operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the construction and renovation projects that involve primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services.
