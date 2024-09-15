Insider Selling: Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) CEO Sells $329,200.00 in Stock

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total transaction of $329,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,009,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,061,382.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of BOX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $262,600.00.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $33.29 on Friday. Box, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.29 and a twelve month high of $33.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.60 and a beta of 0.85.

BOX last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $270.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $269.52 million. BOX had a net margin of 13.94% and a negative return on equity of 14.41%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on BOX shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of BOX from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of BOX from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOX. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of BOX by 324.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,418 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of BOX by 62,000.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of BOX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BOX by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in BOX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

