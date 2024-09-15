Insider Selling: CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Insider Sells $69,046.50 in Stock

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) insider Adam Joseph Lowe sold 5,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $69,046.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,292,219 shares in the company, valued at $15,571,238.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Adam Joseph Lowe also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CompoSecure alerts:

On Wednesday, August 14th, Adam Joseph Lowe sold 45,000 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $497,700.00.

CompoSecure Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPO opened at $12.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.76. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $12.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CompoSecure

CompoSecure ( NASDAQ:CMPO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $108.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.22 million. CompoSecure had a negative return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 6.33%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CompoSecure, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMPO. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CompoSecure during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,223,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CompoSecure during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,424,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of CompoSecure by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 557,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 161,333 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CompoSecure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in CompoSecure by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 103,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 48,586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of CompoSecure from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of CompoSecure from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CompoSecure from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on CompoSecure from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price target on CompoSecure from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CompoSecure

About CompoSecure

(Get Free Report)

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CompoSecure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompoSecure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.