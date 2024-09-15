Insider Selling: Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) CEO Sells $123,108.75 in Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) CEO Chaim Indig sold 5,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $123,108.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,223,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,451,862. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Monday, July 29th, Chaim Indig sold 7 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $173.25.

On Tuesday, July 16th, Chaim Indig sold 2,644 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $62,768.56.

PHR stock opened at $24.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Phreesia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $29.16. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 5,462.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Phreesia during the fourth quarter valued at about $527,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Phreesia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 412,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,555,000 after purchasing an additional 15,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Phreesia by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,950,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,451,000 after buying an additional 716,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

PHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Phreesia from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phreesia currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.42.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

