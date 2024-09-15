Insider Selling: Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) Major Shareholder Sells $55,746.00 in Stock

Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. sold 32,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total value of $55,746.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,065. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Opaleye Management Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 9th, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 36,492 shares of Protara Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total transaction of $68,969.88.

On Tuesday, July 16th, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 11,396 shares of Protara Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total transaction of $27,806.24.

On Thursday, July 11th, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 47,993 shares of Protara Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total transaction of $115,183.20.

On Tuesday, July 9th, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 8,497 shares of Protara Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.21, for a total value of $18,778.37.

On Monday, July 1st, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 8,288 shares of Protara Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $17,570.56.

On Thursday, June 27th, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 46,574 shares of Protara Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total value of $105,257.24.

On Tuesday, June 25th, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 12,725 shares of Protara Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total value of $28,758.50.

Protara Therapeutics Stock Up 8.7 %

Shares of TARA stock opened at $1.88 on Friday. Protara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $5.24. The stock has a market cap of $38.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Protara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TARA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.37. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Protara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TARA shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Protara Therapeutics from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Institutional Trading of Protara Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Protara Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $1,082,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Protara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $630,000. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 202,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 14,037 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Protara Therapeutics by 77.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 65,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Protara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. 38.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Protara Therapeutics

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer and lymphatic malformations.

