Insider Selling: Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) CRO Sells $102,716.04 in Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 1,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total value of $102,716.04. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 227,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,376,446.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Q2 Price Performance
NYSE QTWO opened at $74.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.41 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.59. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.91 and a 52-week high of $75.94.
Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Q2 had a negative return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $172.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.67 million. Equities research analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QTWO. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,078,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,386,000 after buying an additional 398,871 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its position in Q2 by 0.4% in the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,565,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,850,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Q2 by 2.5% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,273,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,184,000 after acquiring an additional 54,970 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,852,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,363,000 after purchasing an additional 235,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,261,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,132,000 after purchasing an additional 67,757 shares during the last quarter.
About Q2
Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.
