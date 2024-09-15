Insider Selling: Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) CRO Sells $102,716.04 in Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 1,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total value of $102,716.04. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 227,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,376,446.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Q2 Price Performance

NYSE QTWO opened at $74.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.41 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.59. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.91 and a 52-week high of $75.94.

Get Q2 alerts:

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Q2 had a negative return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $172.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.67 million. Equities research analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on QTWO shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Q2 from $59.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Q2 from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Q2 from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Q2 from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on QTWO

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QTWO. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,078,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,386,000 after buying an additional 398,871 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its position in Q2 by 0.4% in the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,565,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,850,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Q2 by 2.5% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,273,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,184,000 after acquiring an additional 54,970 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,852,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,363,000 after purchasing an additional 235,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,261,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,132,000 after purchasing an additional 67,757 shares during the last quarter.

About Q2

(Get Free Report)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.