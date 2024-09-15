Inspire Advisors LLC Acquires 1,778 Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,433 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in InMode were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INMD. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InMode in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in InMode in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of InMode by 118.2% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of InMode during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in InMode by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,168 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ INMD opened at $17.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.30. InMode Ltd. has a 52 week low of $15.39 and a 52 week high of $35.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 2.17.

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The healthcare company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.81 million. InMode had a net margin of 35.81% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that InMode Ltd. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on InMode from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of InMode in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of InMode from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

