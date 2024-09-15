Inspire Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)

Inspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Free Report) by 26.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,853 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Ship Lease were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Global Ship Lease by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 2,642.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,126 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 355.6% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 150.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,186 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter. 50.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on GSL. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Clarkson Capital raised shares of Global Ship Lease from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Global Ship Lease Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:GSL opened at $24.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.71. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $30.32. The company has a market capitalization of $847.02 million, a PE ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.60.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.07 million. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 46.90% and a return on equity of 28.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Ship Lease Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.48%. This is an increase from Global Ship Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is presently 16.95%.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning and chartering of containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies worldwide. As of March 11, 2024, it owned 68 mid-sized and smaller containerships, ranging from 2,207 to 11,040 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU), with an aggregate capacity of 375,406 TEU.

Featured Articles

