Inspire Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in CONSOL Energy by 2,931.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CONSOL Energy news, CEO James A. Brock sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total transaction of $169,235.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,487 shares in the company, valued at $52,710,430.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley upped their price target on CONSOL Energy from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th.

CONSOL Energy Price Performance

Shares of CEIX opened at $96.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.47 and its 200-day moving average is $92.43. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.43 and a fifty-two week high of $114.30.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.68. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The company had revenue of $501.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.94 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CONSOL Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. CONSOL Energy’s payout ratio is presently 1.52%.

CONSOL Energy Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

