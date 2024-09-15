Inspire Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Inspire Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 8.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,996 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SU. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Suncor Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Suncor Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Suncor Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

Suncor Energy stock opened at $36.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.13. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.45 and a fifty-two week high of $41.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Suncor Energy Dividend Announcement

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.51. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Suncor Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.86.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

