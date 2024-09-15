Inspire Advisors LLC Has $584,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Inspire Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RSP. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 107.5% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 86.5% during the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $175.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $170.04 and its 200-day moving average is $166.60. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $133.34 and a 1-year high of $175.96. The stock has a market cap of $58.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.