Inspire Advisors LLC Has $584,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Inspire Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RSP. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 107.5% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 86.5% during the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 1.0 %
NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $175.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $170.04 and its 200-day moving average is $166.60. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $133.34 and a 1-year high of $175.96. The stock has a market cap of $58.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Kroger Stock is a Win-Win for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/9 – 9/13
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.