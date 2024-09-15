Inspire Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Inspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 124.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,962 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Amdocs by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,667,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,826 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 7.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,207,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,109,000 after buying an additional 234,096 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 39.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,033,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,771,000 after buying an additional 576,168 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Amdocs by 7.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,991,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,137,000 after acquiring an additional 145,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in Amdocs by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,402,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,279,000 after acquiring an additional 254,304 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Amdocs Stock Performance

Shares of Amdocs stock opened at $86.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Amdocs Limited has a 52 week low of $74.41 and a 52 week high of $94.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.74.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 17.89%. Amdocs’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.479 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amdocs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amdocs

About Amdocs

(Free Report)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.