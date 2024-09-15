Inspire Advisors LLC Makes New $599,000 Investment in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVI. SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in CVR Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $17,907,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,934,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,229,000 after purchasing an additional 424,348 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the fourth quarter worth $11,567,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 60.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 407,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,917,000 after purchasing an additional 153,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,842,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,839,000 after purchasing an additional 103,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering raised shares of CVR Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $33.75 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

CVR Energy Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CVI opened at $22.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.93. CVR Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $21.05 and a one year high of $38.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.49.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.39. CVR Energy had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVR Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.03%. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.67%.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Featured Stories

